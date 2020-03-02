In this world in which we are called to “save our planet” and to “battle climate change” while being “environmentally conscious,” we are called to be ethical and responsible stewards of our environment and life forms, human and animal.
So, where are the Washington State Department of Ecology (DOE), the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the City of Battle Ground officials insofar as protecting our residential communities from environmental toxins? Have they abdicated their responsibilities?
Why are there at the very least three documented sites along Main Street alone where petroleum-related contamination has occurred, and why have only some of them been completely cleaned up?
Areas like nearby Meadow Glade, with its known high water table and seasonal wetlands last documented in 2006, are particularly vulnerable to such contamination because the water spreads it rapidly.
Before the area of State Route 503 at Southwest 40th Street was developed beginning in 2006, that acreage was mapped and certified as active forested wetlands. Residential development followed, leaving the corner itself for later commercial development.
Those same wetlands have not been re-evaluated since Battle Ground annexed. Does that mean the wetlands no longer exist? The truth is, actual active wetlands remain scattered throughout this area until late spring and early summer, and shallow groundwater levels remain all year.
A report paid for by the proposed commercial developer of that corner noted the proposed site poses a “high risk for possibility of contamination of groundwater”.
An independent engineer consultant recommended a new wetland study of the site, at the very least. What would be the harm of that? That could alleviate most of the concerns for possible contamination. Or would it affirm local concerns for the health and safety of our communities?
Even small spills at facilities can cause significant public health risks over time due to environmental damage to soil and groundwater to the residential areas in close proximity, not to mention fumes emanating from the operation of the business. Also in jeopardy are multiple charted private wells within a quarter-mile used for drinking.
These wetlands and associated vegetation provide pristine habitat for a variety of wildlife, including frogs, birds, rabbits, squirrels, deer, hawks, ducks, owls and Canadian geese, dependent on uncontaminated water for survival.
The high water table, in combination with the seasonal rains and water runoff, added to toxic materials can increase potential contamination from this proposed development. Runoff from this site ends up in the drainage ditch along the west side of State Route 503 and flows into the Salmon Creek watershed, which supports fall Chinook, winter steelhead and Coho salmon. Contamination of these waters could endanger fish and wildlife populations along its entire route. Should the City of Battle Ground allow that pollution to occur?
I ask the city officials to seriously consider the potential for harm to the land, wildlife and the welfare and safety of the citizens who elected them to serve and protect versus the short sighted monetary gain from more taxes.
