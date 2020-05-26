As summer approaches, many are wondering if we will have access to public swimming pools.
Many questions arise when considering the opening of public pools, such as can coronavirus be spread in the pool water?
According to the CDC, there is no evidence that the virus that causes COVID-19 can be spread to people through the water in pools, hot tubs, spas, or water play areas. If people are in the water, there should be no cause for fear that they would increase their risk of being exposed to coronavirus.
Public pools can set up their facility to follow CDC guidelines for safe practices of social distancing. Some examples are changing the layout of pool furniture as well as marking the ground with tape for lines to shades and diving boards. Pools can close every other lane to ensure swimmers maintain social distancing when they are out of the water at the ends of the lanes.
Limiting the number of swimmers and adjusting the amount of time swimmers can be in the water can help to accommodate multiple people to enter the water. People should use their own swim gear and toys and only share with individuals who live in their own homes. Having the public pool open will help many people exercise, and children burn energy. It is helpful for many people’s mental health.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.