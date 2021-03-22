On March 5, I received my first COVID-19 vaccination at the Vancouver VA Medical Center. My appointment was at 12:20 p.m. and I was done with the whole process at 12:50 p.m.
They operated like a well-oiled machine from beginning to end. Everyone was professional in attitude and enthusiasm to the patients.
Well done VA Medical Center, and to all who helped.
Thank you for sharing and caring for all veterans.
