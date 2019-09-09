This country is in real trouble with the amount of gun violence that occurs and it is increasing at an alarming rate. There are 300 people a day (sit with that for a minute) that are either killed or injured by gun violence in this country. We must change this culture of violence to a culture of common sense with regards to the use, storage, and sale of firearms and ammunition. Our lives literally depend on it. This past week four corporations decided to assist with this change in our culture. Walmart, Kroger, Walgreens, and CVS, all made policy change to respectfully ask their customers to not open carry in their stores. These stores decided that safety is not only a way of promoting the public good but is also good for business; thus making customers feel safe in their stores. I personally want to thank these stores for standing up and promoting a culture of safety which assists in creating the ultimate American value — freedom.
Efforts by corporations to curtail gun violence appreciated
- Julia Berreth/Vancouver
