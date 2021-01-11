For two months, I have asked Jaime Herrera Beutler to identify the essential personal character traits that (in her mind) Donald Trump possesses that influenced her to vote to retain him in the highest office in the land.
She has chosen to not reply.
The shameful events that took place at the U.S. Capitol Building last week, sparked by Trump's inflammatory, divisive rhetoric, serves to underscore the importance of this question.
