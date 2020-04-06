Let us not forget history. In the fourth century, Christianity introduced hospitals to the world because of Christ's words, "I was sick and you looked after me." (Matthew 25:36)
Christians built hospices as early as 325 and hospitals in 369. The names of numerous hospitals still reflect this Christian origin: St John's Hospital, Lutheran Hospital, Presbyterian Hospital and, locally, Legacy Emanuel.
I was born at St. Mary's Hospital. Science was born out of Christianity, the study of nature God created. It is Samaritan's Purse, a Christian organization, that has set up portable hospitals in Italy and New York City to combat the coronavirus.
Pray for the doctors and nurses willing to volunteer in these emergency hospitals! Don't let anyone tell you Christianity is non-scientific and the problem when it is the solution. What would we do without the hospitals right now? Thank God for hospitals brought to the world by Christianity.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.