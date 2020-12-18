Regarding James Kissee's letter Dec. 9 “Trump accomplished more in four years than Biden in 47 years” I could dispute most of what was claimed.
Instead let's look at why Biden won and Trump lost.
Biden is a decent human being with empathy for others. Trump is a narcissistic ignoramus.
