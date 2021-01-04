In 1918, a novel strand of influenza killed more people than the 14th century Black Plague.
In the short term, the few people infected who did not die developed immunity. However, this immunity never reached the level needed to protect humanity.
The virus continuously mutated as it infected and passed through humans and other mammals. This repeated until it morphed into something that became a seasonal flu. The descendants of the H1N1 virus make up the flu we fight today, which is still deadly but a lot less deadly than when it began.
The development of new COVID vaccines in less than a year is nothing short of miraculous. Even before vaccinations began, the media campaigns started. These normally arrive through your email or social media and are voiced by a doctor so that they might be better believed. These doctors are well educated but have no experience with virus-created pandemics.
The campaigns are not in favor of these vaccines (and vaccinations) but opposed to them. The basic message is this — we should allow nature to take its course and so develop “herd immunity.” You should look into Sweden’s complete lack of success with this plan (but some might say you can’t trust those socialists anyway).
The COVID-19 virus has already started mutating into other variations. It might develop into a seasonal flu but it’s also possible that it becomes even more deadly. What this mutation means is, like with the Spanish Flu, the human body may never have the time to develop an immune response wide-spread enough to reach levels required for herd immunity. It is also true that millions of people will die in the process.
It is important to note that COVID vaccines are not like those for single season flu. They have been designed a certain way to maintain their effectiveness against many different strains of the virus. We need to take the burden off our healthcare systems and get back to our normal lives sooner rather than later. The doctors (ones that have actual experience with pandemics) have approved these vaccines. I will be first in line next year when my turn comes. Until then, we need to mask up and keep our gatherings small to take care of our family, friends and neighbors this winter.
