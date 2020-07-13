I had to reread James Tejcka’s July 8 letter to the editor (“Governor Inslee wants to be King”) a couple times before I realized that it was not a parody he was submitting to Mad Magazine. Mr. Tejcka ranted about Inslee’s COVID-19 mask-wearing “tyrannical” mandate, claiming that, by doing so, he was imposing a “flagrant violation of our constitutional rights.”
I urged Mr. Tejcka to enroll in an eighth grade general science class, hoping that (if he passes) he will have more confidence in virus-related statements from medical experts, researchers and scientists, rather than from a few “stable genius” politicians.
I also urge him to attend Donald Trump’s next rally, where he can shout loudly and breathe deeply — without wearing a mask — among like-minded folks.
No matter that Mr. Tecjka is at least 68 years old, and is therefore in a population more vulnerable to COVID-19. He can use happy talk to will away the virus threat, which must be (what else?) a massive hoax perpetrated by fake news.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.