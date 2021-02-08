First, to the editors of a fine, local newspaper, The Reflector. I appreciate your dedication and hard work to helping our community be well-informed. As a writer of many years, with some newspaper experience, I know it is not always easy.
I feel you should not allow stories that malign any profession, such as politics. There are some fine, upstanding and dedicated politicians locally, statewide and nationally.
The story that Regan included about a rabbi, a Hindu priest and a congressman was, at best, inappropriate. What if the congressman in point were Jewish, Hindi or some other faith? Then if the pig and cow fled from them, one asks why? To have, in Regan's words, "total disgust for congress," demonstrates an ability to judge individuals as such, some very good, some rather selfish, and some in-between. To judge them as an entire group is much like QAnon and Proud Boys do. Then to Tom Regan who wrote, "Why I Support Trump." Yes, Mr. Trump helped to bring about some good things for the USA. But just like how leaders become dictators in some countries, first they wow their followers with good stuff. And then when they've brainwashed them with that, they bring in their own agenda.
History will ask if Mr. Trump's "good stuff" was worth the demeaning of people, even his associates, and other leaders, many of whom were doing their best with high ethics that favored democracy.
In the Capitol invasion, we see the results of Mr. Trump's style of governance and manipulation. In seeking to overturn the proven results of the election, he demonstrated anti-democratic actions. He laid the groundwork for a revolution, which many of his followers hoped for.
Mr. Trump could've easily won the 2020 election for a second term. Too bad he let his ego, anger, lack of respect for others, and tweets get in the way. I was rooting for him until he fought against democratic principles in his last few months.
