I’ve recently learned that the United States has one of the worst maternal death rates in the world. It’s shocking that in 21st century America, women are dying during childbirth. It’s simply outrageous.
A leader in Congress on this issue has been our Congresswoman Jaime Herrera Beutler. She’s passed multiple pieces of legislation to get at the root cause of maternal deaths. She even had a bill pass recently which expands telehealth to women in rural areas, which is vital to so many moms here in our communities. Jaime is working for moms. Vote for Jaime!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.