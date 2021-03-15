After reading the censure of Congresswoman Jaime Herrera Beutler by the Clark County Republican Party for her vote to impeach Donald Trump, I would like to state my support of her action. Although I lean toward Democratic Party principles, I admire the fact that after experiencing the riot at the capitol, she could clearly see the way former president Trump inflamed the crowd, and then did not send the help that was needed during the attack, which resulted in five people’s deaths.
Because of her support for impeachment, the local Republican Party precinct committee officer Carolyn Crain was quoted as saying, “she violated my trust, and it broke my heart.” The CCRP will withhold any future political funding and support of all resources to Herrera Beutler.
I am of the opinion that the CCRP are the ones that should be censured for their support of a president who has lied continually, and sought to achieve complete control of our government. Statistician Glenn Kessler wrote:
“The president keeps going long after the facts are clear, in what appears to be a deliberate effort to replace the truth with his own, far more favorable, version of it. He is not merely making gaffes or misstating things, he is purposely injecting false information into the national conversation.”
President Trump's insistence on repeating falsehoods to further his political agenda include: many claims during the 2016 presidential campaign, financing for the border wall, the size of his inaugural crowd, 2016 election results claiming 3 to 5 million illegal votes cast for Hilary Clinton, Spygate conspiracy theory, the strength of the economy, his winning the 2020 election and many more.
How can the CCRP support and endorse such a person? His interpretation of article two of the United States Constitution is “I have the right to do whatever I want as president.” This statement shows his disregard for the separation of powers that is the foundation of our government. The president and our other political leaders are supposed to be the kind of people that our children and ourselves look up to. There is nothing in the CCRP’s or ex-president Trump’s behavior that meets these standards.
I am urging Herrera Beutler to abandon the radicals of the local Republican Party, and join another party that would accept her upholding of the rejection of the illegal and immoral actions that are the trademark of ex-president Trump’s devotees.
For a healthy society to flourish, the truth must be told, and if it is not, then there can be no trust left amongst us.
