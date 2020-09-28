Southwest Washington residents have been bombarded by "very unhealthy" smoke recently, with Seattle and Portland recording the worst air pollution in the world (see www.IQAir.com). Located between these two cities is Kalama, where an international company wants to build the world's largest methanol refinery.
As proposed, this plant would be operational for 40 years, producing massive greenhouse gas emissions that would adversely impact Washington's air quality, while also undercutting efforts to curb emissions globally.
The Department of Ecology is holding virtual hearings so the public can weigh in. This is our opportunity to protect our region and our climate from dangerous pollution. To comment, to sign up for hearings, or to learn more, go to www.PowerPastFrackedGas.org/Kalama.
