Letter to the Editor
File image

I wish to thank The Reflector for printing most letters to the editor. Especially Marjorie Casswell’s letter of last week. Her letter is revealing of her obvious hatred for men, white men and old, white men. She first tries to cover her tracks by telling us some of her best friends are white men. She even lives with one for Pete’s sake. Therefore she has the gravitas to tell us how much she hates them. Marjorie, hatred cuts both ways. Maybe even a few years ago some of your best friends were Black guys, now it’s white guys. Please stop the hatred. You owe the community an apology. Even re-education classes. In fact, I will offer those classes to any self hating liberal bigots like Marjorie free of charge. By the time I’m finished, you’ll be putting “Trump 2024” on your bumpers.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.