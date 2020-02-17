The United States economy is one of the strongest it has been for years and a lot of people are moving to Washington state.
That means that the state of Washington is receiving more revenue in taxes, but what they are doing with that money is dishonest.
The people voted “yes” on I-976 because they are tired of paying dishonest vehicle taxes. None of car tab taxes go to roads or bridges. Gas taxes pay for those. Now, we see more scare tactics on television and newspaper ads telling us that attorneys will take that vote to court.
The people have voted and repeatedly passed laws saying that we are tiredof paying large amounts of dishonest vehicle taxes. The ads are dishonest and Washington state government needs to budget the money we pay them in taxes smarter.
We are tired of paying taxes for things that are not being done, especially when Washington state has a huge tax surplus.
The people have spoken.
Brenda Fredickson
Ridgefield
