I have known Judge Darvin Zimmerman for over 20 years.
My first experience was before him on minor traffic tickets, and back then I had several. I always found him to be helpful, polite and fair. He counseled me on how to stop the onslaught of tickets and get my license back. He has always gone the extra mile to help people. What is being said by some about him is absurd.
Everyone that knows Judge Zimmerman knows what is in his heart. The truth will prevail. He is an excellent person. If you listen to the unedited version, it says his first job out of college was working at a black community center as youth counselor.
He also mentioned how horrible the George Floyd matter was.
Remarks as these in private caught on a hot mic shows that he is not a man of prejudice, but a man who loves all people.
