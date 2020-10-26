Liberal Oregon transplant Carolyn Long attacks President Trump as “hypocrite.” Then last week, she lived up to the name. A one-time “civility” professor, Long ditched civil discourse to yell names at respected bipartisan leader Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler.
Why? Maybe questions about Long’s radical statements struck too close to home.
When bipartisan aid saved thousands of regional jobs, Long said no. She’s vowed repeatedly to raise taxes on hard-working families. And she would wreck Medicare for our mothers, fathers, aunts and uncles who depend on it.
She won’t deny it. She will cost you.
So long, Long. Vote Jaime.
