It is well known that Jaime Herrera Beutler is a strong supporter of seniors.
This past Congress, she has voted to protect older workers against discrimination and voted to lower prescription drugs. She just doesn't talk the talk, and her votes for seniors are well appreciated.
She knows the importance of these issues to Southwest Washington. Thank you congresswoman. You have my vote.
