There were decades when I voted a straight Republican ticket, but no more.
Jaime Herrera Beutler once told The Columbian in an interview that the results of Trump's new tax plan were "beyond her wildest dreams." Apparently those dreams were to increase taxes on her constituents while lowering corporate taxes so the corporations would increase their donations to her which is what has happened. Our household income increased less than 6 percent. I'm not complaining, or wasn't until I saw my income tax bill. Our taxes went up over 22 percent! Yes, 5.78 percent income increase resulted in 22+percent tax increase.
Jaime's ads now claim Carolyn Long's tax plan would increase our taxes $2,300 a year. Having listened to Long, I know that's a lie. Long approves increasing corporate taxes and lowering our taxes.
Jaime brags about getting a bill passed for maternal health care, in the meantime voting dozens of times to get rid of the Affordable Care Act with no replacement in sight. You may not be using it for your health care now, but one job loss could put you on it. Long wants to keep the ACA.
The Republican Party used to be fiscally conservative but no more. Jaime (and PresIdent Trump) brag about how wonderful they'd made the economy before the pandemic. It looked wonderful only because Trump was putting us deeper in debt each year than Obama did each year to get us out of the recession. I too can look very prosperous if I spend more than I make every month. That's what Trump did to build a false economy. Future generations will have to pay for Trump's great economy. If you think you are better off now than before Trump, think of who has to pay for it.
So who do you want representing you: someone who wants to take away health care and give the income tax breaks to corporations while raising your taxes, like she did to ours? Someone who wants to spend more year after year than the Country receives?
Or someone who wants to keep health care available and let you pay less tax and corporations pay more? Someone who is part of a party that is not the spend, spend, spend your grandkids' money party?
Hopefully someday that person will again be a Republican, but it's not this year.
The answer is clear: vote Long.
