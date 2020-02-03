My name is Brett Jones. I am currently serving on the Ridgefield School Board and am writing in support of the school bond the Ridgefield School District is proposing.
I have lived in Ridgefield all of my life, graduating in 1994. My father, Darryl Jones, graduated in 1965. My grandfather, Harlan Jones, graduated in 1941. My great-grandfather, Walter Jones, served on the school board when Union Ridge Elementary School was built. I also have four daughters currently attending schools in the Ridgefield School District. We are a long line of Spudders and proud of it.
There are many benefits to passing this bond. All schools are full now, with more kids on the way. Ridgefield is growing rapidly and our schools need to grow too.
The one topic I would like to focus on that will benefit from passing this bond is a new vocational education building. The current vocational education building was constructed in 1975. Outside of a paint job in the late 1980s, nothing has changed. This building is out of date and underequipped. The new vocational education building will provide appropriate power to run all of the equipment, which is currently not the case. The new building will also have appropriate ventilation, which the current building does not have.
I personally am a product of the vocational education program in Ridgefield. My family and I own and operate a berry farm and a landscape construction and maintenance company in Ridgefield.
The vocational education program keeps kids engaged in learning while teaching the skills that they can take directly into the workforce. College was not in my game plan, as it is not for a lot of kids. The woodshop and metal shop courses taught me hands-on skills and allowed me to build things that could be used inside and outside of the classroom. What I learned from these programs gave me the skills and confidence to go into the workforce and eventually start my own businesses.
The technology in the trades has changed a lot over the last 45 years. Our vocational education programs need to have the opportunity to catch up to the current standards. Please vote “yes” with me and support the vocational education program and help Ridgefield School District keep up with the growth in Ridgefield.
