The Russians figured this out some time ago.
The U.S. is weak in two areas: they are racist to the core and greedy enough to put personal gain above community welfare.
Mobile video has proved them right and provided the sparks they are prepared to fan.
Out of control cops and black youth burning and looting are their main dividing groups.
Until both sides are able to control these outliers the flames will not diminish.
We should probably thank the Russians for exposing this soft underbelly.
Now we can decide our future, a mixed race democracy, or an authoritarian state headed for history's trash bin.
