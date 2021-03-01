Leftist hatred has twice impeached, in the House, the most peaceful president in decades (he actually brought soldiers home). Claims of Donald Trump being an "insurrectionist" and " white supremacist in chief" or could launch nuclear missiles only unifies liberal hatred. This same contempt was seen when first elected to office.
We all know how coarse he can be. The truth is we had a leader that fought for freedom and jobs of poor and middle class Americans. Who does that? Today a president sits in the high chair and signs away our jobs. The left cannot allow a "Trump" to lead this nation again. Socialists are contrary to everything good about America, especially founded freedom. God is the basis for our rights and laws because his is the highest morality. Our forefathers knew this, having lived through religious oppression in England. They led us out of that tyranny. For 244 years we have been "one nation under God." Now, radicals want to erase these God gifted freedoms and force us to live under their "crown." Do you remember when elected leaders served we the people and lived up to sworn oaths, mostly? Our two-party system of fair government is becoming a dictatorial mob whose elite members include greedy egoists and lifer politicians. They can't see their sickness through the madness, or maybe they just don't care. The Lord's scripture "love your neighbors as yourself" means nothing to the woke of cancel culture. Learning forgiveness demands more love and remorse than these people dare show others.
One night in January the right got fed up with media propaganda and lies. They stupidly turned to rioting. Democrats pounced, pointing fingers and screaming their favorite racist narrative to divide and conquer. These hypocrites did not quell Marxism's violence last spring, summer and fall. In fact, they bailed out anarchists who then rioted again. Vice President Kamala Harris had a hand in this. Instead of burning Bibles during their "summer of love" and oppressing Christians with the stroke of a president's many pens, leftists should try reading God's word. It's a new day in the Lord's beautifully created world with the same old politicians in charge. There is no accountability for today's lawmakers. We need new leaders, with term limits, who are capable of standing toe to toe against political greed and media bias. I'll bet they can do a better job leading this nation forward than our present overpaid and underworked politicians. Jesus Christ is our great unifier, not Joe Biden or Donald Trump. With 2020's vision we can clearly see this is evil’s realm. Jesus dwells upstairs. Come out from under radical tyranny. Without the light of God to guide us, our nation is left with hatred.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.