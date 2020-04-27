About six weeks ago, when the novel coronavirus (Wuhan virus) started to spread across America, I said to myself that in the future I will refuse to buy anything made in China. Shortly thereafter, China came out with their statements threatening to withhold pharmaceutical products and ingredients to the United States if we didn’t stop blaming them for the worldwide pandemic.
How can we be so naïve and stupid to believe anything the Chinese Communist Party says or does on a daily basis? Remember what Chairman Khrushchev said to the United Nations many years ago as he banged his shoe on the podium: “Your grandchildren will live under the rule of the Communist Party.”
What makes us think these Communists in Beijing have any different aspirations? We, as a country, over the past 20 years have helped and enabled them to get a huge jumpstart on their quest for world domination.
Only we, as individual Americans, can start to put a stop to the insanity. When I go to the store in the future, I intend on reading the labels on everything I buy. If it’s made in China, I will not buy it. If I can’t find a similar product made somewhere other than China, I will learn to live without it. Yes, we are going to pay a little more for our goods and services. However, the alternative should and must be unacceptable to America.
Don’t forget, in excess of 50 percent of our GDP is made up from consumer spending. We have the power to make this happen if everyone will start to think about the consequences of their buying habits. If Chinese products are not selling, American businesses will stop buying and importing them. I hope and pray that everyone who reads this will agree and change their buying habits.
Six months from now, when the Wuhan virus is in the rearview mirror, many will probably forget what we went through. Please don’t forget what they did to us and don’t forget what their overall objective is.
They want to dominate and control the world. This is a war, but we don’t have to shoot anyone. Please do your part to save America and defeat the Chinese Communist Party.
