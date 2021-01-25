Nowhere in the front page story regarding Congresswoman Herrara Beutler's vote to impeach President Trump did I see a response that she polled her constituents before her decision. I think she has forgotten she works for us, and no matter her personal thoughts, she has disrespected the wishes of at least 75 percent of her, now former supporters.
Thus she needs to understand "elections have consequences."
I now understand she no longer needs my support and I need to do whatever I can to make sure she is primaried in 2022. If she is not, I know that I tried and will either sit out that election or vote third party.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.