I look forward to voting for Neil Butler for Position 3 on the Battle Ground City Council.
I have been researching both candidates and watching videos on their positions on various issues. It was convenient for me to watch their debate (really their positions on various issues and not a debate) hosted by the League of Women voters that was posted online.
While some of Neil and Shauna’s positions overlap, it is clear that Neil has put a lot of time into thinking through issues that affect our town. His answers were reflective and thoughtful. I really love that he focuses on the issues — instead of diving into single issues meant to divide and diminish. This perspective is rare and welcome.
With three kids in Battle Ground schools, I also appreciate that he has the endorsement of Washington Education Association members. Battle Ground will be well-served to vote in Neil Butler for City Council.
