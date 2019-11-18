I’m glad my grandkids are being raised in a Christian environment where all of the things opponents of sex education being taught in Battle Ground School District doesn’t matter too much as far as their own developing values.
For them, in fourth grade, first grade and preschool classes at Captain Strong Elementary, we teach those things at home whenever a question arises. Will my third grade friend get pregnant if she kisses her boyfriend? The mom’s response was to say her daughter wasn’t old enough to think those thoughts.
My grandkids are learning tolerance combined with questions.
The important thing is that they are asking us (their teachers, the grownups they’re trying to trust) to answer those questions as they learn to think for themselves. Exposed to movies, YouTube — often too grownup for me to have them see yet — in a sense we grownups forget how much children pick up just by being with grownups, with kids sharing all kinds of information about their family on “share and tell day!”
