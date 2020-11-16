I probably lean very far to the left on the Dem side, and that is how I will preface these comments. Of course, I was thrilled when the race was called for Biden and Harris. I also clearly remember exactly how sick I felt four years ago after Trump's win was announced. I think we need to recognize that there are 70 million other Americans who see this win as "the end of life as we know it."
Of course, I have a hard time feeling empathy when I think about the open-carry-hostile-militia-camouflage-truckers who have tried to intimidate voters and peaceful protestors. But that's just the fringe. There are not 70 million people just like them, right? So, we might try to be gracious winners now that the euphoria of winning is waning.
We might try to demonstrate that achieving social justice isn't the equivalent of taking something away from them.
Many of our coworkers, neighbors and, yes, even our relatives, may not have the same understanding of economics and social policy that you or I do. We need to show them that this isn't a social battle, and that rather than diminish their lives and opportunity, it will actually improve them. None of us are free unless we are all free. We will undoubtedly need to "show" this with real policies and programs that uplift all of us.
There has been so much propaganda, disinformation and noise circulating that the beauty of a society that cares for all its members is little more than an ancient (human) racial memory.
So let's all start by being kind. We can start by giving our political opponents a seat at the table and asking what they need to make their lives better. What is lacking in their lives that would make their families more secure? The patriarchy that rules by domination and gender ranking with wealth and power as enforcement tools is outdated. Not just for marginalized or under-represented communities but for 98 percent of all Americans. All are currently under-served by our government. We have demonized each other, which serves no one.
We are all Americans. We do need to start acting that way — and by "we," I mean all of us — even as winners.
