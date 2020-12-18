Call or email our state representatives and request a full forensic audit of all Nov. 3, 2020, election ballots to ensure complete transparency and accuracy in our election results and that not one fraudulent ballot slips through. All should agree that those who hide nothing have nothing to hide. If the electronic voting machines have already been wiped clean and ballots shredded or destroyed, then we must have a complete revote.
Some will say the financial cost would be too high to do a complete audit or revote. Consider the even higher cost to our free democracy if fraudulent ballots have slipped through and changed the outcome of this election.
The Electoral College has certified the vote therefore this election is over is the cry of those who want this election to be over without a second glance of verification. Remember, it's never too late to be fair and transparent. It's the least we can do for those more than 70,000,000 American voters who voted for Donald Trump to prove to them there was no fraud committed in this election.
This is the only way our great nation will have closure on the election.
