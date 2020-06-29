I want to take the time to recognize all of the hard work that the Battle Ground School Board and Battle Ground High School did to prepare a very special graduation ceremony for our graduating class of 2020 this year.
As a parent of a senior student, I can tell you we were disappointed and really just not looking forward to participating in a virtual ceremony. Reflecting after the festivities I can tell you that the BGHS staff, teachers and administrators did a fantastic job letting us know we had not been forgotten and that they care very much in celebrating our success.
The car parade was amazing and I am so thankful.
They really made it so special and in my opinion it was way better than sitting in crowded bleachers for hours. We had tons of fun as a family decorating our car and my daughter definitely felt the love of the community. Thank you for everything BGHS and the school board.
