We are fortunate to have Congresswoman Jaime Herrera Beutler focused on the constituents in Washington’s Third District. While it seems that most other elected officials are focused elsewhere, Jaime Herrera Beutler is working hard to improve our lives. Look at the legislation she has been focused on, and this is just a partial list:
• Bipartisan legislation to ensure pregnant women are treated fairly on the job
• Improving the federal fishery disaster process
• Increasing salmon habitat and hatchery production
• Addressing the opioid crisis
• Provide health services to troops
• Support passage of the USMCA
• Backing senior drug cost bill
Kudos to Congresswoman Herrera Beutler for focusing on the constituents in Southwest Washington’s 3rd District.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.