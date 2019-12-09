The Mueller report confirmed that No. 45 abused his authority, violated the law and tried repeatedly to obstruct justice. He has now been accused of asking Ukrainian leaders to interfere with our election system by digging up dirt on his political opponents for his own gain, and then admitted — on camera — that the call took place. This has been corroborated by both second- and first-hand witnesses including the State Department, the National Security Agency and Pentagon officials.
All of the above activities are impeachable offenses.
Over 500 legal scholars have signed on to an open letter asserting that President Trump committed “impeachable conduct” and that lawmakers would be acting well within their rights if they voted to remove him from office. The signers include law professors and other academics from universities across the country, including Harvard, Yale, Columbia, the University of Michigan, UC Berkeley and many others. The open letter was published online on Dec. 6 by the nonprofit advocacy group Protect Democracy.
“There is overwhelming evidence that President Trump betrayed his oath of office by seeking to use presidential power to pressure a foreign government to help him distort an American election, for his personal and political benefit, at the direct expense of national security interests as determined by Congress,” the group of professors wrote. “His conduct is precisely the type of threat to our democracy that the Founders feared when they included the remedy of impeachment in the Constitution”
Every member of Congress should be on the record in support of an impeachment inquiry. Unfortunately, our representative Jaime Herrera Beutler lacked the fortitude to see this through in her recent vote to initiate this process.
I would like to remind representative Herrera Beutler of her oath to defend the Constitution. She will have a chance to redeem herself by voting to impeach when it comes to the House floor. Remember that if Congress does nothing, then our Constitution means nothing and our democracy means nothing.
Her constituents are watching.
