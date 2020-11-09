As Thanksgiving approaches and the 2020 election wraps up, I am counting some of the things for which I am thankful this year. These include:
1. Record voter turnout in the Nov. 3 election. As of Nov. 5, Clark County voter turnout stood at 79.26 percent and the statewide voter turnout stood at 77.74 percent. That’s even higher than in the 2016 Presidential election when 77.25 percent of Clark County voters cast ballots and the statewide voter turnout was 77.25 percent.
2. Washington’s safe and transparent vote-by-mail system. Here in Washington, we can vote safely and thoughtfully in the comfort of our own homes, rather than stand in line for hours at the risk of our health. There’s a paper trail so election results can be audited. We have honest and capable election officials from both major parties who live up to their oath of office and welcome election observers.
3. All the candidates who invested their time and energy in running for office. Whether a given candidate is your particular cup of tea, every candidate should be saluted for the courage it requires to run for office and for devoting themselves to making their case to the voters. It was especially gratifying to see so many candidates run for the unpaid, volunteer County Charter Review Commission.
Thanks to all who voted, counted ballots and ran for office!
