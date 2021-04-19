Dear Editor,
I am a Firefighter with Clark County Fire District 3. I also help other regions throughout Washington in mitigating wildland fires.
I have witnessed first-hand how devastating wildland fires are to communities and the emergency personnel who respond to these disasters. Loss of one’s home, a loved one, or a firefighter colleague is not easily overcome.
Homeowners can improve the chances that their loved ones, their property, and the firefighters responding will survive a wildland fire by following some simple guidelines. Every year, Clark County Fire District 3 shares information about wildland fire preparedness through its social media and its newsletter, which arrived in mailboxes this week.
Please take a moment to review that content. You also can call our fire station at (360) 892-2331 and ask questions of any of our wildland fire prevention experts. Thank you in advance for partnering with us to save lives and property.
