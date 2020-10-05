Over the past few months I have taken the time to learn about the candidates running for the state Legislature from the 18th District. I have read their materials, watched their interviews and in some cases been able to talk directly with them.
I have been greatly impressed by Rick Bell running for state Senate. He has demonstrated a depth of understanding about issues at the state level that we must deal with. His life and work experiences will help him to bring people together for solutions.
I see in him an approach to public issues that will keep the needs of working people at the forefront in his mind, and that his decisions as a state senator will be based on a desire to help people, not in response to who provides campaign funds.
In the League of Women Voters candidate forum, he made a statement that really hits home: "If people can reach their common humanity, we all care about each other. Most people are good people, and I think that if we can find that common human connection we can all be better as a society."
