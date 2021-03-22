Congresswoman Jaime Herrera Beutler recently voted against HR 8 and HR 1446. HR 8 requires background checks on all gun sales; HR 1446 addresses the "Charleston loophole" that allows gun sales to proceed without a completed check if three business days have passed.
These bipartisan measures are neither "for" or "against" guns — they simply address the widely-understood fact that a gun should not be given to just anybody who opens his or her wallet to buy one.
Americans broadly support universal background checks. Herrera Beutler needs to stand apart from the all-powerful gun lobby and reexamine her votes.
