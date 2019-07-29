North and east Clark County: I suggest you please vote before August 6 for Gary Medvigy for Clark County Councilor, District 4.
Gary Medvigy truly represents the residents of north and east Clark County. He has taken time to personally meet with me twice to listen to issues affecting north and east county. After I wrote to him, his reply was signed “Gary Medvigy, in your service.” His reply shows his dedication to us residents of Clark County and is a further example of his desire to actually listen to the voters of north and east Clark County. Gary Medvigy has served our country as a U.S. Army General and as a Superior Court Judge. I have seen and heard him speak with eloquent knowledge on issues which affect the children and youth of Clark County and also showed his respect for our values. Gary Medvigy will properly serve the residents of north and east Clark County.
