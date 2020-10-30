Here’s why when Mayor Mike Dalesandro asked me for his support, I proudly said, “yes!”
I support him for the Charter Review Commission because he keeps his mind open to options and discussions. Having an open mind is extremely important to me when considering a leader. Today we are battling the strong opinions of red and blue leaders.
This is my first year voting. I am embarrassed to say that but I haven't felt passionate about any past candidates and didn't think my vote mattered. I believe many people like myself are tired of watching the battle between these two sides. I pray for a day we can unite and become a team of purple with a splash of pink and sparkles. Back to primary school lessons of understanding that blue and red make purple. This is what we should all try to leave for generations to come. Collaboration and balance.
Mr. Dalesandro promotes collaborating. I had the pleasure of meeting Mr. Dalesandro when he was mayor of the city of Battle Ground in 2019 at a community event. After observing the mayor for some time, I noticed he seemed approachable and happy to be there.
I support Mr. Dalesandro because he understands the importance of intent and balance. One reason I admire him is because of his integrity to serve and connect with the people. I recall a time at a City Council meeting where a heated Councilman decided to unleash his anger and words on me. I was taken off guard and tried to lighten the mood but the councilman was raging about the nonprofit I was there to support and stating various negative phrases. Mind you, I've been a volunteer for 10 proud years and now serve on the board of directors of this nonprofit. The reason Mr. Councilman unleashed his voice out on me was likely because I was one of only three members who had stayed the entire meeting. Thirty some members walked out in peaceful protest but I missed the walk out memo and left work early that day to attend so I really wanted a photo with Mr. Mayor. Thankfully he was there to witness and lighten the mood with eye rolls, laughter, and comments to suggest the councilman cool off.
Many of my leadership skills were learned from classes at Clark Community College, serving four years in student government at Prairie High School, graduating as Associated Student Body President in 2012, and serving the community in 2010 as a Battle Ground Rose Princess. Most recently I spent six resilient years of climbing the corporate ladder and battling bullies in the Banking and Credit Union industry. I’m currently taking a medical sabbatical and happy to start regaining my voice by getting more involved in politics!
I am confident that if elected Mike will show up, shut up and listen before he takes action.
Tina Ley
Amboy
