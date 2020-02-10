I’m a Southwest Washington voter. I saw advertisements for a congressional candidate forum in Lyle last week. Hoping to learn more about the candidates, I attended.
But I was befuddled when event organizers told attendees they were not allowed to record candidates. Huh? People running for public office, giving answers about how they’d govern, can’t be recorded? How come only the 20 attendees were privileged enough to hear where candidates stand on issues?
It seems odd that forum organizers would advertise an event, then decide they didn’t want proceedings shared with voters. The advertisements said nothing about “no recording.” I wonder if a campaign asked forum organizers to not allow recording at this public forum. Someone should ask them.
Also curious: candidate Carolyn Long criticizes Jaime Herrera Beutler for not holding more town halls, but as far as I can tell, Long hasn’t held one this election cycle. Only invite-only coffees in supporters’ living rooms.
Carolyn Long also constantly boasts about offering transparency and accessibility, but she did nothing when event organizers policed people from videoing her answers.
I don’t support some of Long’s views – but I can respect genuine disagreements. What I don’t respect is promising accessibility, and then assuming voters are too stupid to notice that you won’t deliver.
