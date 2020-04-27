Dear Battle Ground community:
Please wear a mask when you go out in public! Anyone can be a carrier of COVID-19 without having symptoms. Many carriers and spreaders can be infected and not know it, so we need to protect each other by wearing masks!
We wear masks to protect others, not ourselves. I have been out to places in town and seen many people without masks. It's great to be able to go out, so let's safeguard each other!
The Battle Ground area has among the highest number of cases in Clark County, which could be partially due to residents who demonstrate a reduced sense of caution.
I don't enjoy wearing a mask, I do it for you.
This pandemic is less severe in our state than it could be, because people are distancing.
We must keep this up.
You could be preventing the spread of illness and even potential death by wearing your mask and keeping your distance. This is patriotism at its finest! This will be over when we can get a vaccine and not before.
Please do your part and may God bless all of us as we love one another by taking these precautions! Thank you.
Rebecca Gufrey
Battle Ground
