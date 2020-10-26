From veterans to domestic violence victims, from small business owners to gun owners, from parents rights to citizens freedoms, Sen. Lynda Wilson has been fighting for all of these and more for the citizens of Washington. Her proven leadership and six years of legislative experience make her the best candidate to continue working to keep our freedoms, to increase living wage jobs, to ensure our safety and to help us through the unique issues we are facing at this time. Please vote for Sen. Lynda Wilson, 17th District, when you fill out your ballot. I know I will!
Letter to the editor: Please vote for Sen. Lynda Wilson
- Elizabeth Gomez/Battle Ground
