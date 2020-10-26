Letter to the Editor
File image

From veterans to domestic violence victims, from small business owners to gun owners, from parents rights to citizens freedoms, Sen. Lynda Wilson has been fighting for all of these and more for the citizens of Washington. Her proven leadership and six years of legislative experience make her the best candidate to continue working to keep our freedoms, to increase living wage jobs, to ensure our safety and to help us through the unique issues we are facing at this time. Please vote for Sen. Lynda Wilson, 17th District, when you fill out your ballot. I know I will!

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.