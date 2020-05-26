My husband and I favor Carolyn Long. Last September we hosted her first coffee. She said that she likes to work on problems. Her answers to the attendees' questions showed that.
Now with the issue of COVID-19 and social distancing she still manages to listen to people's concerns and works on finding good answers. She holds forums on Facebook. Anyone can join in and just type in your questions. She addresses these one at a time.
Last Saturday I watched her Small Business Roundtable. Carolyn and a panel of three men from the business community "brain-stormed" and brought up some surprising strategies for reopening, especially restaurants.
Her interest in small business goes back to when she was teenager and she helped her parents run one.
We need her "can-do attitude" in DC. Lets send her there in November!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.