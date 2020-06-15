It’s campaign season and according to precedent, some candidate supporters armed with very little facts share their thoughts in letters to the editor. As was the case with a recent letter to the editor dated June 7 th from Mike Briggs. He states, among other half truths, that Rep. Larry Hoff voted against “citizen vaccines.”
To set the record straight, Hoff voted against legislation that removed a parent’s right to choose what vaccinations their school-aged children receive. He stated on the floor of the House that he believed in the recommended vaccinations, just not in eliminating any more parental rights.
