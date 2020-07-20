Liberty? Or do individuals simply reject social distancing and wearing protective masks because of their own self centered selfishness? Wear a mask! Socially distance! All lives matter! (Native Americans, Native Alaskans, white, Hispanic, black, Asian, elderly, infants, immuno-compromised people).
Do your part! Be a patriot! Don’t be a selfish traitor to your community, your country and all of humanity! Just man up or woman up, and do the right thing!!
