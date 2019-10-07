Neil Butler has won my vote for Battle Ground City Council for a few different reasons.
Mr. Butler has a deep understanding of the major issues facing citizens of Battle Ground today: rising water costs; the fire district annexation; understaffing of our police department; and rapid growth.
In addition to understanding the needs of our city, Neil has great ideas and enthusiasm on how to best use our available resources to help Battle Ground flourish, maintain livability for growing families and balance this with keeping taxpayer costs as low as reasonably possible.
Mr. Butler is raising a young family here in Battle Ground, with kids in Battle Ground Public Schools. As a mother of three myself, I trust that Neil will always keep the interests of families close to heart, ensuring that our city is safe and has spaces for families from every walk of life to gather and build community.
Lastly, Neil understands the role of city government within the larger framework of state and federal government.
He will not waste our tax money or his time as a city councilor pursuing ordinances that flout state law.
His opponent, Shauna Walters, has made it a high priority to take action against Washington state Initiative 1639. Make no mistake that until a court rules that law unconstitutional, our city must follow it. To do so otherwise will open our city to costly litigation.
Who will end up bearing that cost? We the taxpayers! As a firm supporter of the Constitution and its amendments, Neil supports the proper rule of law and of following the appropriate pathways if one is seeking to change such laws.
Neil Butler: highly qualified, family oriented and a responsible decision maker that will not waste taxpayer time and money. It feels like a simple choice when it comes to what is best for Battle Ground.
