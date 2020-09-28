Congresswoman Jaime Herrera Beutler is committed to families and working moms. When you look at Congress, you don't see many moms with three kids. But Jaime is tireless and she's done an amazing job of raising a family and being an effective representative for families. This current pandemic has shown the need to support moms and young families, and Jaime has consistently supported funding for child care that would increase access and lower the cost of high quality care in Southwest Washington. It's great to see her bill, The Pregnant Workers Fairness Act, also passed the House with broad support.
Jaime's a true champion for families across this region. It is imperative we keep her in Congress.
