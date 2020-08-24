Klahowya, Aug. 17, 2020, marked my last day as General Council Chairman and COO. I have proudly served the Cowlitz Indian Tribe for 28 years commencing as a Cowlitz Tribal Council member starting in 1993. To begin preparing for our gaming venture, I had the great pleasure of establishing and chairing our Gaming Committee from 1994 to 2016. As we continued to make progress with expanding the tribal government and programs for our tribal memberships, I was elected as Cowlitz General Council Vice-Chair in 2006. When it became time to establish the Cowlitz Tribal Gaming Authority (CTGA) in 2006, I was then appointed by Tribal Council, serving as Vice Chairman of the CTGA.
I have had the great fortune to receive the support of my tribe to be re-elected as Tribal Chairman four times since 2008. It has been an honor to serve as chairman during a time of growth and resurgence of the Cowlitz people during the past 12 years. I have lived weekdays in my travel trailer in Castle Rock to be closer to the tribal government office, and I can now focus on my health and my family at home for the remainder of the pandemic. At the age of 73, after working for nearly 60 years, it is time for me to begin a new chapter in my life. I have worked ceaselessly 6 to 7 days a week as your chairman for more than 12 years.
During my tenure, I have provided leadership in the tribe’s economic development projects on our initial reservation, including ilani, Cowlitz Crossing, Water Reclamation Plant, Cowlitz Way, I-5 Interchange upgrade and expansion, the Cowlitz Tobacco Outlet, parking garage at ilani, master planning initiatives for the future of our reservation, and was responsible for the tribal operations in Administration, Natural Resources, Cultural Resources, Financial Operation, Housing, Transportation, Tribal Gaming Authority, Public Safety and Health and Human Services. We now deliver extensive services for the general welfare of tribal members that reside across the United States.
Some additional highlights during my years as Chairman include:
• Appointed by Governor Gary Locke to the Lewis and Clark 200 Year Commemoration Commission.
• Served as a delegate to eight White House Tribal Leader Conferences and testifying before the Congress on tribal land issues.
• Worked at the national and local level with the US Congress, House and Senate, Department of Interior, the Bureau of Indian Affairs, the National Congress of American Indians, the Indian Health Service, HUD, EPA, DOC, DOJ, the Governor’s Office, the State Legislature and many others. I worked on a first name basis with many Senators and Congressmen. I enjoyed a close working relationship with many top BIA official. Shook hands with GWB and High fived Barrack Obama!
• Aided in the improvement of Cowlitz tribal issues that allowed for increased services for tribal members, restoration of the tribe, and to provide self-sufficiency leading to economic independence for the tribe.
• A Supreme Court victory (the Carcieri land determination) allowing for a gaming compact which led to the opening of ilani. I also steered efforts to expand gaming limits in the State of Washington and the introduction of tribal-only sports bettor.
• Contributed to the extension of the Cowlitz Tribe’s delivery of services which include Housing, Health Clinics, Natural and Cultural Resource, and Transportation departments. The general government went from 62 employees in 2008 to now having 370 and additionally nearly 1500 employed at ilani.
• Guided the Cowlitz Indian Tribe as an example during the COVID-19 pandemic. The tribe’s dedication to responsiveness, flexibility and compassion to the local business community is strong. The tribe channeled the Education and Arts funds to address pressing basic needs for vulnerable individuals finding themselves in dire straits due to the economic upheaval caused by the pandemic. The tribe’s contributions helped to stabilize local businesses by supporting community members in great need.
To fulfill the commitment, I started 28 years ago when first elected to the Cowlitz Tribal Council and in the creation of our gaming committee, that now oversees development and operation of ilani, as the CTGA. I will continue to serve the tribe as the Vice Chairman of the Cowlitz Tribal Gaming Authority.
I am very proud of the efforts of our dedicated and loyal staff at the Cowlitz tribal government offices and ilani and am grateful for their commitment to working diligently serving our tribal community. There is much that has been accomplished and much more yet that needs to be accomplished.
Since opening ilani in 2017, the Cowlitz Indian Tribe has been dedicated to contributing to the future economic growth of Ridgefield, and we will continue to do exactly that to further benefit Southwest Washington and the surrounding communities.
I leave with full confidence that with the leadership of Chairman Harju, the Tribal Council, our ilani team, and the staff in the general government that the Cowlitz Indian Tribe will continue to grow and work relentlessly to serve the Cowlitz Tribal Members, other Native Americans and the communities in which we live and work.
