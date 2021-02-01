An article was written a couple years ago in this paper by Patrick Grubb, president of Washington Newspaper Publishers Association. It stated how newspapers should watch closely lawmakers after the Supreme Court ruled they are subject to the Public Records Act. Of course, the Legislature immediately appealed that decision, and then pushed through a bill in 48 hours that would exempt its members from the Public Records Act. After receiving close to 20,000 emails, calls and letters from the public, the bill was vetoed by Gov. Jay Inslee.
Well the Legislature is at it again! We have a new bill, HB 1068, which would exempt "election security information" from public records disclosures. This bill was quickly produced three days after an inquiry was made into internal workings of this last election.
Our representatives must be held accountable to their constituents. What are they trying to hide? We the people are ultimately the ones in control of our government. We just have to make sure we demand transparency from them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.