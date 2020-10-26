I am voting for Tom Mielke for state senator in the 18th District. I will have to write his name in on the ballot, but the extra effort is needed for those of us in the 18th District of Washington to be rid of Ann Rivers as our State Senator!
I didn't approve of her in the beginning and her actions over the years tells me my thoughts were correct. No one just wakes up one day and morphs into a Republican from being active in Democrat politics with the likes of Betty Sue Morris and the Democrat Party!
For the record: Ann Rivers has turned on us all. Like so many politicians she is going to get something out of all this for herself.
First she sold out to the big East Coast Marijuana industry. Next, she literally sells out to a Democrat lobbyist. The Columbian reported her employment by the huge Democrat lobbying firm run by former Clark county Democrat Auditor Ron Dotzauer. Then she starts voting for tax increases. First the huge gas tax making Washington the second highest gas tax in America, then she led the charge for the largest property tax in state history, claiming it would go down the following year — it did not!
How much are we willing to let her rip us off with her tax increases while she still hides behind the Republican banner? This politician hasn't voted like a Republican for a long time.
Turn her out and write-in Tom Mielke, a conservative name you can trust.
When you see her name on the ballot. Write in Tom Mielke, right below it!
How much hypocrisy or indifference to loyalty and duty can one legislator dish up??
This conservative has had enough of Ann's lies! Save yourself from the blatant corruption and unethical behavior of your current senator and write-in Tom Mielke. You, and I, know him to be honest and true to his word! He works for the people of this county, not for his own!
Write in Mielke and save us from four more years of unethical Ann!
