Some in the gun advocate camp are opposed to any limits on gun ownership: background checks, raising the age to buy guns, restrictions on assault weapons, bump stock bans and “Red Flag” laws.
They view these as infringements on their right to bear arms as guaranteed by the Second Amendment. Yet, they are willing to accept restrictions on other freedoms.
Two examples (there are many): Freedom of speech is guaranteed under the constitution, but I do not have the right to drive into your neighborhood at 3 in the morning with loudspeakers on my car broadcasting political propaganda into your bedroom.
Freedom of religion is guaranteed, but I do not have the right to stone my neighbor, in keeping with several Old Testament texts, who is not worshiping on the seventh day.
These may seem silly examples, but they illustrate the point that we accept restrictions on guaranteed freedoms that are necessary for the well-being of society, public safety or public health.
Some in the gun ownership camp seem to have missed this.
