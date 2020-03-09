I have been reading the letters to the editor concerning the proposed development at SW 40 Street and State Route 503.
The letters submitted are primarily from those folks referred to as NIMBYs (not in my back yard). As is fairly common, there are always those that simply don’t want any development anywhere close to their homes.
I get that.
However, in an effort to make their case they typically grasp at any and every argument possible. Martha Aubele in her March 4 letter suggests the city, Department of Ecology and the Environmental Protection Agency are somehow derelict in their duties because they have not “weighed the risks” of the proposed development.
Does she actually believe those agencies have not been involved through the entire process?
The safeguards incorporated into this type of operation are more than adequate to minimize environmental impacts.
She also raises the issue of close proximity to wetlands and the evils of any development that might encroach on or impact wildlife. Ms. Aubele lives in the neighborhood adjacent to the proposed development. Where were her concerns about wetland encroachment and wildlife impacts when homes were being built in that development?
Again, I understand people’s reluctance to have a project built in their “backyard.”
Nowhere in all the letters I have read on this proposal has one of them stated the obvious, that the writer just doesn’t want that project in their neighborhood.
Let’s at least be genuine in our arguments.
